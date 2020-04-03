IKEA uses home-made videos to promote stay at home

IKEA Singapore has launched a film made entirely from home, to thank everyone who is staying home and playing their part to keep the world safe amidst the COVID-19 situation. The film features the simple joys that makes home count, such as cuddles, playtime, and working from home. Nigel Richardson, head of marketing, IKEA Southeast Asia, said that home is more important now than ever in these times, and hopes the film will encourage people to stay inside, stay safe and remember to enjoy time with loved ones at home.

To create the film, creative agency TBWA\ Singapore rallied its agency to capture and share their life at home as it is. The result, which is a home-made film shot, was also edited and produced in homes across Singapore.

Andy Grant, ECD, TBWA\Singapore, said making a home-made film about home felt like a "lovely way" to inspire and share an insight into what so many of Singaporans are experiencing right now. “We wanted to celebrate all that we can achieve at home, from being creative, to being spontaneous, to adapting to the daily challenges of our new reality while keeping safe," Grant added.

The ad follows IKEA Southeast Asia appointing TBWA\ Singapore as its new lead creative agency last September, after a four-month closed door pitch process. Appointed for three years, TBWA\ Singapore will handle the brand’s creative work including integrated campaigns, store opening campaigns, digital and social communications across Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, IKEA's parent company Ingka Group made a "data promise" to its customers, to develop a set of principles and be transparent to its customers. Through this move, Ingka Group aimed to provide customers with understanding, control and ability to make decisions about their data. According to the parent company, this "customer data promise" was the company’s approach to ensure that it is putting people first in all data-driven processes.

