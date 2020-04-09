Indeed SG reports increase in searches for content-creating jobs amidst COVID-19

Job-seeking site Indeed Singapore has seen a recent increase in searches for specific job titles, namely content-creating roles, during this period of time. According to its data, searches for content writer and telemarketer top the list, with roles such as editor and content producer included as well. Other job titles that saw an increase in search are administrative support, personal assistant, facilitator, programme assistant, shipping coordinator, and human resource assistant.

According to Indeed, job seekers across Singapore are also showing greater interest in working remotely amidst the COVID-19 crisis. Job seekers are increasingly searching for terms such as "remote", "work from home" and related phrases. Searches for remote work have also increased by 183%, as a share of all searches on Indeed Singapore, compared with its January and February average.

Callam Pickering, APAC economist at Indeed, said its data shows that COVID-19 has accelerated an existing trend towards flexibility and remote work. He added that remote jobs may seem more appealing to future job seekers as these jobs appear more resistant to economic disruption, at least in the case of a pandemic. “With Singaporeans in self-isolation in response to the COVID-19 health crisis, the ability to work from home has never been more desirable," Pickering said.

Meanwhile, Indeed also reported a decline in job postings trend on its platform globally, with Singapore seeing a decrease of 14.9%. This is in comparison to 2019.

Additionally, to help employers and job-seekers during this time, Indeed has launched a resource hub, where Singaporeans can find advice, resources, and community conversations to address the impact of COVID-19 on their jobs. The hub touches on three aspects: how to use the Indeed platform to search for jobs during COVID-19, support for unemployment and Singaporeans who lost their jobs, and providing an online community where Singaporeans can discuss about how their jobs have been impacted.

The job industry has been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Just this week, travel tech and marketing company Sojern laid off 50% of its global workforce due to the impact of COVID-19 on the travel and aviation sector. In a statement to Marketing, a Sojern spokesperson confirmed the news and said COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the travel industry that is both “unexpected and unprecedented”. Separately, MediaMath is reportedly laying off 8% of its employees and also implementing a 10% salary cut amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

