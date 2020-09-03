Intel unveils new 'modernised' logo and musical signature

Intel has unveiled a new branding, which will be rolled out gradually over time. In a press release, Karen Walker, senior vice president and CMO of Intel, said the new brand will include a refreshed logo, as well as a modernised version of its musical sound signature later this year. The new logo (pictured right) sees the iconic ring around the "intel" name removed, and a different shade of blue used, as compared to its old logo (pictured left). According to Walker, the new logo pays tribute to Intel's past by bringing forward some of the strongest design elements while simplifying and modernising them to bring dimension and breadth. Walker also said that while blue remains the foundational color of the Intel brand, the company will introduce "new variants with an extended color palette to add more depth and modernise its visual identity." Intel's new musical signature will also retain its iconic five notes.

To introduce its new brand, Intel has rolled out a minute-long clip that demonstrates how its logo has transformed over the years. In the accompanying caption, Intel said its new corporate logo is built from its iconic designs of the past. It also added that the new brand features a modern and contemporary design, and an inspirational marketing platform built for action and positive impact: “Do Something Wonderful.” Marketing has reached out for additional information.

In a press statement, Walker said: "We know a new brand won’t come to life with new colors, sounds and logo; it needs to be a unifying rally cry built on action and aligned with our company purpose. We recognise that only through time and a continued track record for excellence in innovation and delivering for our customers will we shape and define ourselves."

Earlier in March, Intel appointed VMLY&R to handle its global creative duties following a six-month internal review. The agency is responsible for global creative and positioning across the Intel brand, products and partner marketing. According to Intel's spokesperson, the appointment covers Asia and that it is shifting to a sharper focus on its key enterprise and partner ecosystem audiences, many of whom are in Asia. She added that this is in line with its business transformation.

