InterContinental Hotels & Resorts partners LUXE City Guides for content push

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has partnered with global travel content expert, LUXE City Guides to create tailored content for guests looking for an unforgettable and bespoke luxury travel experience.

The content will be produced across print and digital platforms, including a co-branded mobile app across 18 key destinations in Asia and the Middle East. This includes countries such as Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bali, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Sydney and Tokyo among others.

Created exclusively for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, the content will be available to InterContinental Ambassador members, and Club InterContinental guests. The guide features bespoke itineraries, offline maps with directions and geo-notifications highlighting attractions close by. In addition, it also covers information for dining, shopping, entertainment, spa and wellness, sourced by LUXE’s in-destination curators.

According to Tom Rowntree, vice president of InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, the group understands that its guests value bespoke service and quality when staying with the hotel.

"Partnering with destination experts LUXE City Guides is like an extension of our exceptional concierge programme and offers impeccable itineraries and recommendations that are perfectly in line with the discerning needs of modern and sophisticated travellers, making their trips truly unforgettable,” Rowntree said.

“LUXE City Guides works with a network of plugged-in resident curators in each destination, ensuring that content is meticulously curated as personal suggestions that have been tried and tested by locals in the know. Thanks to this partnership, Club InterContinental guests and InterContinental Ambassador members staying at InterContinental Hotels & Resorts will be able to gain access to the best experiences in town, from off-the-beaten track haunts to the city’s finest restaurants,” Simon Westcott, CEO of LUXE added.