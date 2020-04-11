J&J's global head of digital Richa Goswami exits

Johnson & Johnson (J&J)'s global head of digital Richa Goswami has exited the company after five years and five months, Marketing understands. Goswami (pictured) was promoted to take on the global head of digital remit last year in June. Prior to that, she was handed the newly created role of global head of content, creative excellence and digital platforms.

According to her LinkedIn, Goswami was tasked to lead the digital transformation for the consumer business globally, as well as manage teams that will shape and execute the company’s disruption agenda on technology, partnerships, innovation and marketing. Goswami also helped to build digital IQ, creatives, and content for J&J.

During her time with J&J, she has held various leadership roles. She was formerly APAC head of digital for consumer healthcare businesses where she was responsible for J&J's brands in categories such as Baby, Beauty, Oral care, OTC and Compromised skin. Goswami also oversaw the company's hiring and setting up digital teams across 25 markets in APAC. She also managed the company's digital strategy, digital marketing across over 100 brands. This includes websites, CRM, e-commerce platforms, analytics, mobile, social and innovation.

In addition, Goswami was also responsible for the brand's digital platforms and partnerships with social giants such as Facebook and Google.

Prior to her stint at J&J, Goswami was previously with Standard Chartered Bank as managing director, mobiles & payments. She was with the bank for four years. Before that, she held leadership roles with HSBC back in 1997. At HSBC, Goswami was based in markets such as New York, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Marketing has reached out to Goswami for comment.

