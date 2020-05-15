Japanese telecom operator KDDI turns Shibuya into game zone

Japanese telecommunications provider KDDI has launched a campaign in Tokyo to demonstrate the capabilities of 5G.
In collaboration with Netflix and the Shibuya ward of Tokyo, the company’s subsidiary au has launched “Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 x au 5G Unlimited Reality”, a campaign which has transformed Shibuya into a futuristic entertainment showcase with mixed reality content, with the help of Netflix’s original anime series Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045.
Based on the hugely popular Japanese manga series Ghost in the Shell, by Shirow Masamune, in the 1980s, the mixed reality content leverages iconic Shibuya monuments to bring both the characters and plot lines of the series to life, demonstrating the power and speed of 5G.
The campaign can be divided into four parts, including experience-based extended reality content originally planned to be conducted at Tokyu Plaza Shibuya; a twitter campaign which invites participants to take photos and place a hashtag; an Instagram filter; and an augmented reality game.
As Japan is implementing restrictive measures on social movements and non-essential outings due to COVID-19, the campaign has expanded to make the full range of content accessible to consumers who stay at home.
“This unique partnership demonstrates first-hand the ability of au 5G to provide futuristic experiences to a city on the cutting-edge of entertainment such as Shibuya. In this challenging time for the world, we had to completely reinvent how we brought this story to life for consumers limited to their home environment,” said Sean Palmer, general manager of Geometry Ogilvy Japan.
Credits
Client: KDDI, Netflix
Agency: Geometry Ogilvy Japan
CEO: Ichiro Ota
Chief strategy officer: Gareth Ellen
Chief creative officer: Doug Schiff
Creative director: Yasushi Arikawa
Art director: Hiroyuki Furuta
Designer: Iori Hayakawa
Copywriter: Wataru Miyahara
General manager: Sean Palmer
Account director: Tadao Ieda, Takuya Murakami
Senior account executive: Sayumi Taniya
Digital producer: Ikko Nakata
Activation director: Junya Takahashi
Activation producer: Takehiro Shishido, Takehito Hikida
Art director: Seishi Ono (Concept Conception*)
Contents director: Atsunori Toshi (A4A)
Producer: Satoshi Kuno (CLIVER)
Designer: Naoyuki Tamura (concept conception*), Yudai Suzuki (concept conception*)
