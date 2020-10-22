JB receives green light to establish economic and tourism office in SG

The Malaysian government is establishing a Johor Economic, Tourism and Cultural Office (JETCO) and Johor's chief minister Hasni Mohammad said the office will "break through the new economic narrative, culture and tourism" post-pandemic, Bernama reported.

According to Hasni, JETCO Singapore is expected to actively rake in investment as well as promote the tourism and culture industry between both cities. The office will also work with the federal government's ministries and agencies, as well as the Johor government, to oversee the welfare of its residents in Singapore. The goal for JETCO Singapore is to enable the Malaysian state to become "the most competitive and cultured state in the region" after the pandemic, Bernama added.

JETCO Singapore is one of the seven initiatives Hasni announced in June to help the state's economy recover from the pandemic's impact. The other initiatives include the Johor Digital Masterplan, brahim Johor Economic Council and the Singapore-Johor-Riau Growth Triangle Development, among others.

Separately, cross border travel between Malaysia and Singapore kicked off in August. According to minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Mustapa Mohamed, tourism is among the key economic growth sectors for the country and states such as Melaka, Penang and Langkawi are reliant on foreign tourists, including those from Singapore, The Star previously reported.

Meanwhile, Singapore and Hong Kong agreed to establish a travel bubble which will exempt travellers from stay-home notices or quarantines. Travellers under the air travel bubble (ATB) will be required to travel on dedicated flights, meaning these flights will only serve ATB travellers and no transit passengers or non-ATB travellers will be allowed on board.

Photo courtesy: 123RF