JKR Singapore’s former strategy lead Katie Ewer lands new role at Facebook

Former head of strategy at JKR Singapore Katie Ewer has joined Facebook as its APAC creative systems lead. According to her LinkedIn, she is based in Singapore and leads Facebook’s in-house creative strategy team Creative Shop. Marketing has reached out to Ewer and Facebook for comment.

Ewer (pictured) was the strategy lead at global design agency JKR Singapore, which ceased operations earlier this year about seven years after it first launched in Singapore. CEO Guy Lambert previously confirmed the move to Marketing, adding that it was "a collective decision" made with the Singapore team. "We decided it was the right path to take based on the future growth of JKR globally. We will now be focusing our attention in the region on China and other global markets where our clients need us most," he said then.

JKR was instrumental in the branding and design works for Mamee Double-Decker, CE LA VI, Circles.Life, Tiger Beer, high net worth insurance brand Opus by Prudential, and Indonesian fashion start-up Sorabel.

Previously,Ewer was with design agency Fitch as its strategic planning director from 2006 to 2012. With Fitch, she managed key clients such as Anantara Hotels Resorts & Spas, Kosmopolito Hotel Group, Dell and Philips Home Lighting. Prior to that, she was the client service director at JKR for six years.

Meanwhile, Facebook recently made further progress into the online shopping space with the launch of a new function known as “Facebook Shops”. It aimed to empower small business owners and global brands to create a single online store for consumers to access on both Facebook and Instagram. This comes as businesses struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic and Facebook wants to help them go online.

