JP Morgan Chase hires ex-McD's APAC marketer Andrew Knott

JP Morgan Chase has hired Andrew Knott (pictured) as its chief media officer. Knott was last National Australia Bank’s (NAB) chief marketing officer.

In an interview with Adweek, Knott confirmed the role in which he will be responsible for all of Chase’s paid, owned and earned media. He is said to report to Kirstin Lemkau, Chase’s chief marketing officer. Marketing has contacted JP Morgan Chase for comments.

At NAB, he was responsible for helping NAB drive greater customer-centricity, increasing customer advocacy for NAB and ensuring this is reflected in the NAB brand. He reported to Gavin Slater, group executive personal banking.

Prior to that, he was McDonald’s vice president, media & digital for the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and was based in Singapore. At McDonald’s, where Knott worked for three years, he oversaw a greater focus on the customer using analytics and insights, as well as a shift to more digital marketing solutions.

Prior to that, Knott was chief digital officer of advertising agency Euro RSCG where he was responsible for driving the digital agenda across social, mobile and content. Between 2010 and 2012, Knott led the digital efforts of Havas Worldwide in APAC and has also worked at Salesforce.com and Ogilvy & Mather.