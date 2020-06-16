KFC SG borrows fans' voices for Fathers' Day greeting cards messages

KFC Singapore has unveiled a series of greeting cards in line for Father's Day, for Singaporeans to show their appreciation to their fathers. Running from 17 to 21 June, the initiative encourages Singaporeans to purchase its new item, the Mozzarella Zinger Double Down Family Feast, which will come with one of the greeting cards which can also be personalised.

To create the cards, KFC Singapore called on its fans to submit loving messages for their fathers on social media. It then chose 10 out of the 150 submitted responses to print on its cards. The messages on the cards chosen were tongue-in-cheek expressions so that it would not be too embarrassing to present to Dad, according to KFC. Marketing has reached out for additional information about its marketing strategies.

The cards featured Colonel Sanders and its signature items such as fried chicken, cheese fries, and its Mozzarella Zinger Double Down. The messages also made reference to the food item, with a few containing puns such as the "sacri-fries" fathers make, and how they have never "chickened" out on their Daddy duties.

KFC has been known for its cheeky marketing strategies. Last month, it introduced its new Chipotle Meltz by adopting Apple’s approach in launching its products. Against a big black screen, the Chipotle Meltz is aired and described as “passion made this possible”. The spot is then fronted by a man clad in a sweater, seemingly pulling off a Tim Cook look.

Conceptualised by Ogilvy Singapore, the campaign was born out of how inspired the team was by how similar the product build is to a mobile phone. A KFC spokesperson told Marketing that the Chipotle Meltz looks unassumingly plain and sleek from the outside but packs immense power in terms of features. “That leads to the start of this entire campaign creative development. With the new foldable phones in trend , we took the opportunity to link these two popular items together,” the spokesperson added.

Separately in Malaysia earlier in February, it gave a cheeky reply to Pizza Hut Malaysia which sent out "love" notes to "rivals" Burger King, McD, KFC and Domino's, along with its new heart-shaped pizza Pizza Heart. KFC responded to the love note with: "Thanks for the love but I can't live without my 11 herbs and spices." It also posted a screenshot on Twitter declaring that it was in a relationship with 11 herbs and spices.

