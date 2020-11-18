KFC Singapore takes a 'cheesy jab' at competitors McD's and BK

KFC has launched its latest campaign titled “Everything’s Better with KFCHEESE”, which places focus on its signature cheese sauce. Done in collaboration with its newly-appointed creative agency The Secret Little Agency (TSLA), the campaign kickstarts a 40-second ad showing KFC’s cheese sauce being poured on everything. This ranges from KFC staples, such as the Zinger, to iconic local dishes. KFC has also cheekily included references to its competitors’ products in the ad, re-enforcing the message that KFC Signature Cheese Sauce is so good, it truly goes with everything.

This marks TSLA’s first campaign with KFC after it was appointed in September this year. The campaign will be posted on KFC Singapore’s Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube channels. It will also be supported through the line across retail, social and digital channels.

Juliana Lim, senior director, marketing and innovation at KFC Singapore, said: “We knew that Singaporeans were already enjoying our KFC’s signature cheese sauce with all of their KFC favourites and wanted to maximise this cheesy indulgence.”

In a statement to MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, a spokesperson from TSLA said that since the KFC's cheese sauce is a clear favourite amongst Singaporeans, the campaign was created to feed that craving further and demonstrate KFCheese's wide-ranging appeal across our audience, and the different food dishes they love. "We accidentally poured KFCheese on the brief, and the idea magically appeared," the spokesperson added.

The campaign follows recent creative campaigns created by KFC across the world, which include the censoring of its iconic tagline “Finger Lickin’ Good” last month. Temporarily suspending its 64-year-old slogan, the fried chicken company said it felt that the slogan does not "feel quite right" this year, given the pandemic situation. However, the company reassures that although the use of its slogan will be paused, its food will remain the same. The advertising pause is only in certain markets, and the Singapore market has no plans to do so.

Earlier this month, KFC France also "shaved off" Colonel Sanders' iconic moustache, in participation of moustache-growing charity event Movember. Done in collaboration with Sid Lee Paris, the fast food chain replaced its famous logo with a shaved one on all its media for a day, inviting KFC fans to be part of the Movember initiative.

