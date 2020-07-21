KFC to trial 3D printed lab-produced chicken nuggets to reach health-conscious consumers

KFC is pushing the boundaries with its innovation by developing a 3D bioprinting technology to create chicken meat in partnership with 3D Bioprinting Solutions research laboratory. The project, which aims to create the world's first laboratory-produced chicken nuggets, came about in response to the growing popularity of a healthy lifestyle and nutrition. It was also a result of the annual increase in demand for alternatives to traditional meat and the need to develop more environmentally friendly methods of food production.

According to KFC, the laboratory-produced chicken nuggets will be "as close as possible" in both taste and appearance to the original KFC product, while being more environmentally friendly to produce than ordinary meat. The final product is scheduled to be tested in Fall 2020 in Moscow. The research laboratory is developing additive bioprinting technology using chicken cells and plant material, allowing it to reproduce the taste and texture of chicken meat almost without involving animals in the process. KFC will provide its partner with all of the necessary ingredients, such as breading and spices, to achieve the signature KFC taste. Marketing has reached out to KFC on whether this initiative will be rolled out in Southeast Asia.

Raisa Polyakova, GM of KFC Russia and CIS, said the company is closely monitoring all of the latest trends and innovations and doing its best to keep up with the times by introducing advanced technologies to its restaurant networks. Crafted meat products are the next step in the development of our “restaurant of the future” concept, she said.

"Our experiment in testing 3D bioprinting technology to create chicken products can also help address several looming global problems. We are glad to contribute to its development and are working to make it available to thousands of people in Russia and, if possible, around the world," she added.

KFC has been making strides in its effort to promote healthy meals. In the US, it debuted its Beyond Fried Chicken in August 2019, a plant-based fried chicken in partnership with Beyond Meat. Following the success in Atlanta, Nashville and Charlotte, KFC US recently said it is bringing this product to Southern California.

Separately, KFC in Singapore recently called for a creative pitch in Singapore after five years of working with Ogilvy, which declined to pitch for the account. It looks to hire an agency to support its brand strategy with distinctive communications and fresh creatives. The appointed agency will lead the communication direction for all their campaigns in Singapore. The length of the appointment is for a period of one year, with option to extend for another year.

