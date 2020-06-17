KidZania Singapore shutters after 4 years

Amusement centre KidZania has ceased its operations in Singapore after four years. In a Facebook post, the company said it will not be reopening its doors upon the lifting of Circuit Breaker measures and other social restrictions.

The company also thanked its customers for "joining and helping to build a billion memories", adding that it has had the joy of entertaining and educating one million kids since it established four year ago. Marketing has reached out to KidZania for additional information about the closure. The Facebook post garnered 423 comments and 1,300 shares at the time of writing. It also gotten 1,200 reactions, of which over 1,000 were sad reactions. KidZania also posted the farewell social post on its Instagram page, which garnered 782 likes in less than a day.

Many netizens were saddened by the news, commenting that it is sad to see the amusement centre go. Some parents also commented that they did not get the chance to bring their children to the amusement park. One of which said: "Very sad news....and so sudden! My child is finally old enough to enter KidZania and I was looking forward to the easing measures to bring her there. I patiently waited for the day and well...".

KidZania is an interactive indoor theme park which aims to inspire children aged three to 17 through realistic role-play. It is designed to educate through experience, fostering the development of life skills, giving kids the confidence and inspiration to be great global citizens. It currently has 29 facilities across 22 countries including Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, India, Egypt, Brazil, and more. According to its website, the company receives more than nine million visitors yearly.

Earlier this year in Malaysia, Kidzania partnered with Tealive to share its expertise and knowledge of the industry. According to KidZania, Tealive is aligned with KidZania's goal of giving back to the society. In a statement to Marketing, Marco See, head of corporate partnership at KidZania, said previously that the company will aid Tealive in its marketing efforts as well as strengthen its positioning.

In the past, KidZania also signed on Qatar Airways as its industry partner, when upon Upon arrival at the Palawan Kidz City at Palawan Beach where KidZania Singapore is housed, visitors would be welcomed with the sight of a life-size decommissioned Boeing 737 that measures over 25 metre long with a full wingspan of 28 metres.

