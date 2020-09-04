Kinderland pushes branded sticker pack this Teacher's Day

Kinderland, an early childhood education provider under Crestar Education Group, has introduced a branded digital pack for its teachers in celebration of Teacher's Day this year. The initiative aims to provide some fun and joy to the teachers amidst the pandemic and extended social distancing measures. It also looks to give teachers creative outlets of social expression that they can share with students, colleagues or friends.

The pack consists of eight emoji-like expression stickers that can be shared on social media or messenger platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram or iMessage. It features a character dressed in a green shirt doing actions often associated with teachers, such as asking children to keep quiet, praising the children, or using a whiteboard to teach. The stickers also spots Kinderland logo at the bottom right hand corner.

In a conversation with Marketing, a spokesperson from Kinderland said the brand wanted to show appreciation for teachers, and to provide them with creative outlets of social expression that they could share with others. "The stickers were something that they could use in their daily lives, and that all the teachers, young and old alike, would appreciate and could relate to," she said. The sticker pack was launched on 3rd September 2020, via its mass training session, Kinderland and ELFA Learning Day. The stickers were launched via WhatsApp, and will subsequently be made public on Kinderland's website, social media platforms and internal communication portal to parents.

"It has been a very stressful period for the teachers these past few months, due to the pandemic and the extended social distancing measures. We decided to put something fun together to show our appreciation of their efforts this Teacher's Day, that could provide a creative outlet for them and that they can use in their daily communication with students and parents, colleagues or friends,” said Seet Lee Kiang, GM, Crestar Education Group (Early Childhood).

Kinderland is not the first brand to create customised sticker packs. Earlier in June, BMW Thailand created a “BMW Fight COVID-19” sticker set which featured a total of 24 stickers which can be downloaded via LINE, Facebook and Instagram. The sticker set was done in partnership with nine local and international artists from the “BMW Unbound World of Art Series” project to help share messages of love and care in these times of COVID-19 social distancing.

Related Articles:

Zurich taps into Whatsapp stickers for CNY

