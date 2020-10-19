KitKat takes a 10-day break from its global slogan

KitKat is taking a page out of its global slogan by giving it a break.

This comes as the chocolate bar company celebrates its 85th anniversary. While it takes a break from "Have a break, have a KitKat" slogan, KitKat is encouraging consumers to come up with an alternative tagline through an online contest. Participants can enter this online contest by creating a new, sound-a-like, alternative slogan for KitKat. They can then comment on KitKat's social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube) with the new slogan, and include the hashtag #ABreakForHaveABreak.

KitKat will be awarding the creator of the winning alternative slogan, which will be announced on 27 October, with a 85-hour hotel stay for two. KitKat is also promoting the contest through an ad on its Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages. The posts are accompanied with the caption "We're celebrating our 85th anniversary by giving our slogan a short break! Got a suggestion? Share yours using #ABreakForHaveABreak and you could win an 85 hour break for two!"

The social media posts have so far been met with positive engagement, with netizens producing their own version of the KitKat slogan. Marketing Interactive has reached out for additional information.

To further encourage participation of the online contest, KitKat has created a website that consists of an online slogan generator for KitKat. Participants will just have to key in a word of their choice, and a slogan will be automatically generated for them. There is also an option to generate pre-made slogans, should participants not want to make it custom.

This is not the first time KitKat has given its global slogan a break. According to The Guardian, KitKat attempted to give its slogan a break in 2004, changing it to "Make the most of your break" instead. It is added that the new catchphrase was introduced in a five million pound (US$6.4 million) campaign. The Guardian also reported that the change was made after extensive market research showed that while most people knew the slogan, it had little effect in convincing them to buy the product.

