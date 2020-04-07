L'Oréal appoints CMO for Asia Pacific

L'Oréal has named Shelly Chiang CMO of Asia Pacific, according to her LinkedIn. Prior to this, Chiang (pictured) was the digital director of Asia Pacific for more than a year. She has been with the company for over 16 years, starting out as an internet communications executive in Taiwan.

Chiang subsequently worked for Kao as an assistant manager before returning to L'Oréal Taiwan as marketing manager. She then rose through the ranks and helmed roles such as media integration director as well as CMO in Taiwan. Based in Hong Kong, Chiang replaces Daniel Chan who previously helmed the role for three years, according to his LinkedIn. Marketing has reached out to L'Oréal for comment.

Recently, the company said it is freezing all payments of independent hair salons and hairstylists worldwide until their businesses resume. This comes amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and L'Oréal said it values the relationships it has built over the years with hairdressers. "Rest assured that you have the support of our brands — L'Oréal Professionnel, Kérastase, Redken, Matrix, Pureology, Shu Uemura Art of Hair, Mizani, Decléor, Carita, Biolage and Seed Phytonutrients," the company said in a LinkedIn post.

Separately in March, it also finalised the acquisition of the Mugler brands and Azzaro fragrances from Clarins Group. Cyril Chapuy, president of L'Oréal Luxe said it looks forward to welcoming the Mugler and Azzaro teams to the family, and to accompany them, especially in this difficult time.

