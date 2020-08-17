LaLiga snags Liverpool FC's ex-global partnership development lead as commercial director

LaLiga has brought on board Simon Li as its commercial director - Southeast Asia, Japan and South Korea. Based in Singapore, Li (pictured) will report to MD Ivan Codina. Li will work closely with the Singapore office and each of the nine global network delegates strategically placed in key markets of the region, coordinating with the international commercial department in LaLiga's Madrid headquarters.

Li was previously Liverpool's senior global partnership development manager and has more than 10 years of experience with corporate strategy, business and partnership development, and sports marketing experience within the sports and entertainment industry. He also has a strong understanding of the digital landscape and cultural nuances of the region. Prior to Liverpool, Li was with digital sports consultancy Seven League based in London and Konami Digital Entertainment in Tokyo, Frankfurt and London. Throughout his career, Li has worked with global brands, rights holders and telcos, as well as start-ups across Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, EMEA and Latin America to help deliver commercial growth, brand equity and social impact. The brands include Samsung, Sony, Adidas, NH Foods, Ferrero, Google, Apple, FIFA, UEFA, and NBA.

Li said: "I am thrilled at the opportunity to join one of the most exciting and innovative sports and entertainment properties, where I am able to blend my professional experience and track record of developing businesses and partnerships, with my passion for sport and entertainment."

Codina added that in Li, LaLiga believes it has a team player with great credentials, well-established relationships and deep cultural sensibilities. "As we navigate the pandemic and the world after, we look forward to Simon bringing to the table his ability to further propel our growth in the region and as a wider organisation," Codina said.