Lancôme creates first virtual flagship in SG with 3D experience

Luxury beauty brand Lancôme will be launching its first Lancôme Advanced Génifique #LiveYourStrength virtual flagship in Singapore on 28 August. Conceptualised and created in collaboration with Mercury PR, the virtual flagship is a global first for Lancôme and exclusive to Singapore, and will be live until 20 September 2020. The virtual flagship showcases the brand’s iconic Lancôme Advanced Génifique Youth Activating serum, providing an immersive 3D virtual shopping experience to bring the store up close to users at the comfort of their homes.

Consisting of five unique zones namely Discover, Explore, Inspire, Live and Shop, the virtual flagship aims to uncover the secrets of the Lancome Advanced Génifique. Sher Le Chua, brand general manager of Lancôme Singapore told Marketing that the company had invested in an all-rounded marketing plan to promote the virtual flagship, with the PR side gearing up for a mega virtual launch event fronted by an international celebrity. She added that the idea behind the five zones originated from the concept of #LiveYourStrength, in which each zone would allow visitors to explore their own skin strength with the latest beauty technologies.

Chua further explained that Singapore was chosen as the first market for the launch as it pioneered the concept of Lancôme Génifique Live Your Strength virtual flagship, adding that the company had spotted an opportunity to marry the physical and digital shopping experience in Singapore. Additionally, in order to effectively recreate the experience in a physical retail store, Lancôme included pulsating hotspots in the virtual flagship to guide visitors in their journey, as well as chatbots for added customer service. The flagship remains a local initiative, and while no plans have been confirmed yet, if it is deemed successful, Lancôme may adopt this across different markets.

The first zone – Discover – features a Lancôme strength-finder personality test to allow users to discover their strength type and learn how to live with their strengths. The second zone – Explore – allows visitors to experience a virtual skin consultation through a single selfie using the E-youth finder, Lancôme’s first mobile skin diagnosis tool powered by artificial intelligence.

Inspire features Lancôme’s nation-wide FindYour Strength with Lancôme campaign, presenting 100 women who share their personal stories of inner strength and how they live their strengths. Each women comes with her own distinct narrative and lived experiences, who together with Lancôme, aspire to build a community of strong, empowered women in Singapore. Fronted by local personalities Jeanette Aw, Aisyah Aziz, Anita Kapoor, Constance Lau, Rosalyn Lee and Sharon Au, #FindYourStrength with Lancôme encourages women to join these 100 women on a journey of self-discovery to find their strength from within and rally their family and friends to come together to uplift and empower each other.

Meanwhile, the Live zone plays host to a series of authentic livestream sessions organised throughout the duration of the virtual pop-up. Highlights include appearances by regional and local celebrities, together with special guest appearances where visitors discuss an array of topics pertaining to strength, encouraging audiences to embark on their personal journey to #LiveYourStrength. Finally, visitors are presented with promotions and deals at Lancôme's last zone of the virtual flagship – Shop. This zone, modelled after the physical Lancôme store, showcases the full range of Advanced Génifique products and includes features such as a personalisation machine where customisable products can are served.

Separately, Lancôme recently named Malaysian entrepreneur and actress Neelofa its first Southeast Asia regional ambassador. Neelofa was first appointed its Malaysian ambassador in 2017, and will be representing all three key categories; skincare, makeup, and fragrance across Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand markets.

