Lazada Group checks out with Lee Min Ho as regional brand ambassador

Lazada Group has tapped South Korean actor Lee Min Ho to be its first regional brand ambassador, beginning with its 11.11 Shopping Festival. As part of this event, Lee will star in a TV commercial that mirrors his online shopping routine. According to Lazada, Lee favours the convenience and a large trendy assortment to supplement his lifestyle needs ranging from fashion, sports, beauty and well-being.

Lee also tied up with Lazada's local brand ambassadors across Southeast Asia for the commercial. They are Agnez Monika and Verrel Bramasta in Indonesia, Ayda Jebat in Malaysia, Kathryn Bernardo in the Philippines, Bella Ranee Campen in Thailand and Chi Pu in Vietnam. The latest TVC will also showcase Lazada's 11.11 jingle, reminding shoppers to "add-to-cart" to enjoy the lowest price during the shopping festival.

In a statement to Marketing Interactive, Lazada's spokesperson said Lee represents the joy of this generation, having put a smile on fans faces with his encouraging personality - something it hopes shoppers do when they use Lazada's platform.

"Our commitment to sellers will continue to be our key focus. We empower their consumer engagement through Shoppertainment features, and a holistic suite of marketing tools helps to scale their business and reach more shoppers. The social mechanics in our promotions as well as the games within our Shoppertainment features bring people together to access better deals," the spokesperson added.

For this year's 11.11, the company introduced a new game Happy Bounce which requires shoppers to control a "Kitty" avatar by swiping left and right to collect both Lazada coins and Brand vouchers, via the Coins and Rewards platform feature. According to the spokesperson, shoppers are also encouraged to invite friends to join the game to get extra points for more deals.

"We will once again host our signature 11.11 Super Show, featuring local celebrities and performers taking the stage to help spread happiness. Consumers will also have the opportunity to win exclusive vouchers through various interactive segments localised in the country markets like Balloon Rain, Voucher Rain and Shake It!," the spokesperson added.

Lazada's group CMO, Mary Zhou, said Lee's exuberant, optimistic and encouraging personality resonates with Lazada shoppers. She explained that he is loved by fans in this region for his leading roles in popular television series such as Boys Over Flowers, City Hunter and more recently The King: Eternal Monarch.

In addition to being a popular actor and model, Lee also works with the Worldwide Fund for Nature and the United Nation's Children Fund. He also founded PROMIZ, a fund-raising platform to raise awareness and encourage donations for humanitarian and social causes. In a year that has been full of uncertainty, Zhou said Lazada wants to capture the imaginations of shoppers with a regional brand ambassador who can inspire happiness and put a smile on the faces of consumers in Southeast Asia.

"Reminiscent of Lazada’s spirit and tagline 'Go Where Your Heart Beats' and signature finger-heart gesture, we continuously inspire and encourage consumers to actively pursue their desired passions which Lee has demonstrated in his career and various social involvement in giving back to the community," Zhou added.

Meanwhile, Lee said he is excited to join Lazada for the upcoming shopping festival. "Lazada is known across the region for its innovative and customer-focused approach to online shopping, and working with the Lazada team has been a really fun and creative experience so far. I look forward to introducing more fans and friends in Southeast Asia to the lifestyle platform," he added.

Separately, Lazada recently brought on board Agnez Mo as its brand ambassador in Indonesia ahead of its year-end shopping festival. According to Lazada, it sees Mo as "an inspirational, accomplished and creative figure who has big dreams and dares to take bold steps in making it happen".

Join us on a three-week journey at Digital Marketing Asia 2020 as we delve into the realm of digital transformation, data and analytics, and mobile and eCommerce from 10 to 26 November. Sign up here!

Related articles:

Under Armour beefs up online presence in Malaysia with Lazada tie-up

Decathlon strengthens digital presence in Malaysia via tie-up with Lazada

Lazada Indonesia taps Agnez Mo as brand ambassador

Lazada refreshes brand look for virtual LazMall

Lazada Group wraps up regional media pitch

Social media impersonation scams on fake promos for Lazada and Shopee on the rise

