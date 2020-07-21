Lifebuoy slaps 'The Singapore Dream' card game onto packaging as SG turns 55

Unilever’s soap brand Lifebuoy has partnered with social media and news company SGAG to feature Singapore’s iconic card game “The Singaporean Dream” on hygiene products. This comes as part of the celebration of Singapore’s 55th birthday in August to honour the front-line workers and local businesses. Amidst the ongoing pandemic, whereby stocks for sanitisers remain low in the market, this partnership fits in with the needs of the community of staying clean and sanitised, it sed

Featuring a Singaporean packaging with a localised touch that resonates with the general public in Singapore, the new line of hygiene products come in four categories, namely “Support Local”, “SG Heroes”, “This is Home” and “My Essentials”. Some elements include must-eat food and beverage icons in the country such as Nasi Lemak, bubble tea, and Kopi, as well pictures of front line workers who have played a significant role in combating COVID-19 in Singapore.

Inspired by the once viral card game “The Singaporean Dream” which was released as a localised version of Hasbro Monopoly Deal card game by SGAG, the hygiene products feature Singaporean characters reflected in the game. The products will be available on outlets across Singapore as well as online.

Take a look at the designs here:

Additionally, under this initiative, this partnership also comes with a limited-edition fun pack which includes The Singaporean Dream tote bag and cushion, available at participating Unilever products at Fairprice store and online.

Separately, it also teamed up with SGAG in January this year to release a comedic video promoting hygiene with local talents. Till date the video has garnered over 9K likes and 3.5K shares on Facebook.

Meanwhile, recently, Hepmil Media Group, owner of SGAG, MGAG, PGAG and SGEEK, launched Hepmil Creators' Network (HCN) to offer Southeast Asia's independent comedy content creators, including those on TikTok, with business opportunities. This was all while leveraging the company's expertise in comedy to mentor these talents.

