MAC Cosmetics taps BLACKPINK's Lisa as global brand ambassador

MAC Cosmetics has named BLACKPINK's Lisa its global brand ambassador, and she will be the face of MAC's renowned collections and key campaigns, as well as the muse for the brand's innovation projects. Under this long-term partnership, Lisa (pictured) will also work with MAC makeup artists to showcase her signature looks, share beauty secrets, skincare regimens and lifestyle with MAC fans.

The makeup brand chose Lisa as she has a strong global influence in pop culture, speaks to a wide range of consumers, and encourages conversations and trends within and outside of the beauty landscape. According to MAC, Lisa is the first female K-pop idol to be named its global brand ambassador. The brand added that known for her charismatic, audacious stage performances and trendsetting presence in beauty, fashion and music, Lisa not only shares a deep connection with MAC's longstanding values, but also serves as an inspiration for the brand. Marketing Interactive has reached out to MAC for additional information.

Drew Elliott, SVP and global creative director for MAC Cosmetics, said Lisa's "unparalleled talent and bold, fashion-forward style make her the perfect match" for the brand. "Always confident and never one to shy away from risks, she embodies our commitment to celebrating individuality and self-expression above all else. We can’t wait for her fans to see what she has in store for them through our collaboration," he added.

"I have always been a big fan of MAC I like how the brand turns makeup into a form of self-expression which always gives me great confidence on stage," Lisa said. "Together with MAC, I am excited to invite and empower more audiences as we both have individuality and diversity at our core," she added.

Separately, Netflix recently released a documentary on BLACKPINK titled "Blackpink: Light Up The Sky", which showcases the girl group's meteoric rise and the challenges they face along the way.

