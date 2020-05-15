Markies Awards Hong Kong 2020

Showcase Your Best Work

The MARKies are here once again to recognise and reward the most innovative, creative and effective campaigns and projects spanning Hong Kong’s entire marketing services industry. From unique one-offs to long-term campaigns and programmes, the MARKies gives agencies in Hong Kong the opportunity to showcase unique and deserving work of brilliance.

Judged by a distinguished panel of judges comprising senior client marketers and creative professionals in Hong Kong, the MARKies 2020 is the definitive creative awards programme for industry top’s creative and media agencies in Hong Kong.

This year, we have 36 refreshed categories available to enter across 2 main distinct areas – Creative Ideas and Implementation. You can enter as many categories as you wish – check out the details of the categories and get involved!

Finalists and winners of MARKies Awards 2020 will celebrate their glorious moments at the prestigious gala dinner ceremony on 22 July 2020. The best performers across all categories will be crowned as “Best of Show – Campaign” and “Best of Show – Agency”.

Here’s your chance to shine. We wish all entrants the very best of luck with their submissions!