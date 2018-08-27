Mastercard taps on Asian Games fever, debuts Facebook AR camera filter

Mastercard has partnered with Octagon and creative-tech company AliveNow to roll out a Facebook augmented reality (AR) camera experience which taps on the ongoing 2018 Asian Games.

The Mastercard Facebook AR camera effect lets users pay homage to indigenous Indonesian tribes, by allowing themselves paint their faces with tribal face paint, record messages of encouragement for their nation and share their messages on social media throughout the 2018 Asian Games. As part of the campaign, Mastercard has set up a kiosk on ground at the Asian Games to allow users to try out the filter.

“Working with AliveNow for our Mastercard campaign has been a pleasure. The AR Camera Filter developed for our Asian Games activation was extremely well received for its creativity and the UI for this has also been lauded by our client and consumers alike. We look forward to working with the AliveNow crew on more such innovative projects,” Iciri Rai, senior account director for Octagon said.

“From the vivid colours, to the tribal music, this entire experience was mesmerising. It was one of the most engaging ways of getting users to try on tribal war paint from around the world, and tie it all back to the Indonesia, the host of the Mastercard Asian Games 2018!” Siddharth Satyanath, senior strategist at AliveNow said.

Earlier this year, LANEIGE engaged AliveNow to launch a similar Facebook AR camera filter. The filter aimed to promote LANEIGE’s Sparkle My Way limited edition collection, which aims to celebrate all women who stay true to themselves and to embrace their uniqueness.

Marketing Interactive has reached out to AliveNow for additional details.