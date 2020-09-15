McDonald's SG names new marketing director as Agatha Yap steps down

McDonald's Singapore has appointed Drina Chee as its senior director, marketing and digital customer experience. Chee takes over the role from Agatha Yap, who was previously senior director, marketing, menu and digital innovations at McDonald's Singapore. In her new role, Chee will oversee marketing and digital customer experience for the Singapore market. She will report directly to chief operations officer, Benjamin Boh.

Prior to joining McDonald’s Singapore, Chee most recently worked for the Lazada Group as senior vice president where she led brand and category campaigns for the region. According to Chee's LinkedIn, she also previously helmed the role of vice president of marketing at Victoria's Secret, regional marketing director at SEPHORA, as well as assistant vice president of marketing at luxury goods and retail brand Valiram.

Chee replaces Yap who spent almost 13 years with the brand in Singapore and China. Yap first joined McDonald's in 2005, where she took up the role of director or marketing. During her seven years helming the role, she drove brand and product marketing, and was in charge of integrating menu planning and pricing. Yap also helped create campaigns and communications locally, as well as leveraged global sponsorships such as the Olympics, FIFA and movies, to name a few. Additionally, she spearheaded the launch of 24-hour service McDelivery, McCafe BF Coffee, the Coca-Cola Glass, Monopoly in Singapore.



Yap left McDonald's in 2012 to take on the role of marketing and development director at Watsons Singapore, before returning as senior director of marketing in 2013 for McDonald's China. She later left the brand again in 2014 to take on the role of director, sales, marketing, events and programming at Sentosa Development Corporation, according to her LinkedIn page. Yap eventually came back to McDonald's Singapore as senior director, marketing, menu and digital innovations at McDonald's Singapore in 2017.

McDonald's Singapore has always seen much brand love from its consumers. Earlier this year, it took a risky move of closing its stores and putting its marketing efforts on hold during the COVID-19 period, after several of its employees tested positive for COVID-19. However, when it finally opened for business, the global fast food giant was welcomed with an overwhelming outpour of love and support - which actually led to a temporarily downtime of its app.

