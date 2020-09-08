MCI on the hunt for media monitoring vendors for whole of government

The Ministry of Communications and Information is on the lookout for a panel of vendors with the technologies and capabilities to monitor and analyse issues on mainstream media and/or online and social media for the whole of government. In a tender document seen by Marketing, the appointment is for two years, with the option of extending up to another two years. The appointment will span across all government agencies, which include all ministries, statutory boards and organs of state.

The appointed vendors will be tasked to produce and deliver reports, provide timely and reliable access to data sources, monitor at least five pre-defined issues, generate crisis and flash reports, as well as provide service support. It is also expected to ramp up scale of service if necessary, including catering for demand of more than 40 agencies.

Vendors can be appointed for media monitoring or online analytics services. For media monitoring, reports should minimally provide summaries of how the specified issues were reported in the media, preferably with analysis and listing of article headlines.

The reports should cover both local and foreign media. The scope of local media coverage should include content in English, Chinese, Malay and Tamil on all local print and broadcast media; as well as content on local media websites, for example CNA Digital and TODAY Online. Meanwhile, the scope of foreign media coverage should include content on the websites and broadcast channels of key international players such as BBC World, Bloomberg, CNN, CNBC and NHK, as well as news wires such as Reuters and AP. It should also preferably include English and non-English content on key digital, print and broadcast media in regional countries. Vendors are also expected to provide a user-friendly graphical user interface for agencies to independently track issues of interest.

For online analytics services, vendors should provide reports for both sentiment analysis and social media analysis. For sentiment analysis, reports should provide the volume and sentiment analysis, be it positive, neutral, or negative of online chatter for the issues specified, including key discussion points and trends surrounding the issue. The analysis should also factor in elements such as acronyms, unique spellings or references, lingos and sarcasm in the Singapore context.

As for the social media analysis, vendors should provide reports that give insights on specified issues based on combined social media metrics across different channels such as number of likes, shares and comments for Facebook; number of likes and comments for Instagram; and number of replies for discussion forum threads.

