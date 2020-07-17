Mediacorp's Irene Lim takes chief executive role at Singapore Turf Club

Mediacorp's former chief customer officer Irene Lim has joined Singapore Turf Club (STC) as president and chief executive-designate from 20 to 31 July. She (pictured) will be officially taking over the role from Fong Yong Kian on 1 August. Lim's appointment was made following an executive search and market mapping exercise in the second half of 2019, STC said. STC declined to comment further on Marketing's queries.

During her time at Mediacorp, Lim played an instrumental role in reinvigorating its portfolio of products and services, moving the team towards being more customer-focused, developing new and innovative content strategies that increased audience engagement across all platforms. Her portfolio also encompassed the management of broadcast operations and broadcast engineering support services. Prior to her business role, Lim headed the sales and marketing team through the initial phase of integration and transformation, offering transmedia solutions in an increasingly fast-moving media industry.

Mediacorp's spokesperson told Marketing previously that it is still searching for a replacement and in the interim, Lim's responsibilities will be covered by CEO Tham Loke Kheng, chief content officer Doreen Neo and editor-in-chief Walter Fernandez.

Lim joined the company in 2006 as head of sales in the then TV12 and went on to manage the sales and marketing team in 2011, before moving into a business role managing Chinese audience in 2015. She was appointed to her current role on the senior management team in 2018 and was responsible for consumer segments, broadcast engineering and broadcast operations. According to Mediacorp's spokesperson, during her 14 years with the company, Lim has led the charge in moving the organisation towards being more customer-centric, and developing new and innovative content strategies that increased audience engagement.

Lim Joo Boon, chairman of the STC management committee, said Lim brings to the new role her keen business acumen, commercial experience and understanding of the business landscape, having held leadership positions across different industries - from hospitality, tourism and travel to the most recent with Singapore’s media network."Lim's experience in managing multiple stakeholders, community engagement and handling a large and diversified workforce will set her in good stead to lead STC into the future," he added. He also thanked Fong for steering STC through a challenging and unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic period.