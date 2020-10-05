MoneyOwl appoints Rachel Huang as chief client and marketing officer

MoneyOwl, a joint venture between NTUC Enterprise Co-operative Limited and wealth advisory company Providend, has appointed Rachel Huang (pictured) as its chief client and marketing officer. According to her LinkedIn, Huang is tasked to lead MoneyOwl's marketing function as chief marketing officer, and is responsible for the client experience (CX) and customer service team as well. Marketing has reached out to Huang for additional information.

Prior to joining MoneyOwl, Huang was the chief marketing officer of Peoplewave, an employee relationship management company which looks to solve problems in new hire onboarding, people development and performance management. Before that, she helmed the role of director of marketing at hotel YOTEL in 2016, where she was responsible for launching the brand into Singapore.

Huang has also held senior marketing roles in the past such as head of marketing and communications, APAC, at AIG where she was tasked to develop and deliver marketing and communication strategies across 14 countries in the Asia Pacific region. During her time there, she set up the AIG Academy structure to be run across the Asia Pacific region, as well as marketing fundamentals and capabilities across the region (such as creative agencies, printers, and media agencies). She also rolled out suite of new marketing collateral across the region, and delivered events, roadshows and sponsorships.

Other roles that Huang took on were assistant vice president, brand and marketing at HSBC, and assistant marketing manager at American Express. Her earlier career moves included being an account executive at Ogilvy in 2007, where she worked in the account management team for Ogilvy's clients American Express, DHL and IBM.

MoneyOwl is a financial adviser and fund management company licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. According to its website, it provides a one-stop service platform consumers need to develop a financial plan. The company incorporates national schemes such as CPF, and is said to provide "comprehensive, competent and conflict-free" financial advice and fund management services.

Join us on week-long journey at PR Asia 2020 as we delve into topics such as diversity, cancel culture, future of PR, PR with a purpose and many others from 8 to 11 December. Sign up here!

Related Article:

YOTEL opens first Asia hotel in Singapore





