Mount Faber Leisure Group looks for brand consultant

Mount Faber Leisure Group, a local attraction, Food & Beverage (F&B) and retail operator targeting both locals and tourists, is looking to engage a brand consultant to develop the brand for a lifestyle product in Sentosa. The core businesses under the group include the management and operations of attractions, F&B and retail across Sentosa and Mount Faber.

The scope of works includes logo refinement and concept, enhancement of existing logo and concept. The agency appointed will also need to develop a corporate identity guide with logo guidelines and usage, application of logos across different mediums and collaterals and tagline and brand story narrative. This is to create a strong brand identity for the lifestyle product from the building, to ambience, communications and marketing.

The overall project intent is to create a brand that target audience of families and tourists can identify with, showcases the overall concept and communicates the unique selling proposition of this product.

One Faber Group is one of Singapore’s leading operators of a suite of leisure and lifestyle services, including attractions, guided tours, event venues, souvenir and lifestyle outlets as well as F&B operations. The company’s portfolio of products and services include the Singapore Cable Car, Wings of Time, Faber Peak Singapore, Arbora, Dusk Restaurant & Bar, Good Old Days, Show Bites, FUN Shop, Cable Cars.

Earlier this year, One Faber Group, under Mount Faber Leisure Group, also called for a media pitch. The incumbent on the account is The Media Shop.

According to 1FG, currently some of the challenges it faces include the perception that Singapore Cable Car is an expensive mode of transport, and that Faber Peak Singapore is inaccessible with “nothing” appealing to visitors. In addition, 1FG said there is also a lack of interest and consideration to its other attractions (i.e. Wings of Time) as a leisure activity, while the company is also planning ahead to address the new consumer lifestyle post COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, One Faber Group appointed digital marketing agency Hashmeta to manage social and digital marketing duties for a year with an option to extend for another two years, subject to annual extension. This comes after a pitch called in April. The incumbent on the account was Carbon Interactive which worked with One Faber Group for close to three years.

