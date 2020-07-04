MRSGI launches its first-ever virtual community bazaar

The Metro Retail Stores Group, Inc. (MRSGI) is launching its first Virtual Metro Community Bazaar on July 6 which will last until July 31, 2020.

In celebration of National Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Month, the virtual bazaar is spearheaded by MRSGI n partnership with Vicsal Foundation Inc. (VFI). VFI is the non-stock, non-profit private domestic corporation that champions the CSR initiatives of MRSGI owner and operator, Vicsal Development Corporation.

With the theme “We Rise as One Metro Family”, the activity is part of the ongoing efforts of MRSGI and VFI to extend care to vulnerable communities across the Philippines.

“Family is at the core of everything we do at Metro, and the current health situation has shown us how strong this familial foundation is. We are grateful for our Metro family, because they ensure that our local communities receive support during these challenging times,” states Frank Gaisano, MRSGI chairman and CEO. “Through the First Virtual Metro Community Bazaar, we invite our shoppers to take part in this continuing cycle of malasakit by supporting CSR brands that help uplift fellow Filipinos.”

A bevy of food selections and lifestyle merchandise from select social enterprise brands, fun learning activities, and live Metro Community Talks featuring MRSGI's CSR partners will be available via the First Virtual Metro Community Bazaar site, www.metroretail.com.ph/bazaar, and The Metro Stores page on Facebook.

Up for grabs are gourmet food products created by Caritas Margins, a program that provides skills and entrepreneurship training to marginalized sectors; as well as Moringa Tea from GreenEarth Foundation. Featured organizations include Caritas Manila, a church-based social enterprise that markets micro-entrepreneurs’ products; and Caritas Segunda Mana, a donations-in-kind program.

Foodies will enjoy healthy and portion-controlled meals from MDF Diet2Go; Bukidnon’s adlai rice from Kiboa Ridge Farms; and tasty snacks from SeaKid. Shoppers can also avail of fresh produce from MAD Market and Blessed Earth Farm.

Aside from shopping for food products, Metro’s own Suisse Cottage is opening its doors to teach baking-for-livelihood learning sessions. Everyone can now follow Metro’s easy-to-bake recipes and create their own batches of goodies.

Sustainable lifestyle products from Coca Cola’s Women Artisans of Tondo and local brands Bambuhay, Likha Lokal, and Wow Carmen Handicraft are also available.

Also participating are humanitarian organizations COVID Manila Project, Bahay ng Diyos Foundation, DSWD Haven for the Elderly, and Habitat for Humanity; The Philippine Red Cross, which provides essential health assistance; St. Arnold Janssen Kalinga Center, a community-based program that helps the poor through bathing-clothing-feeding, educational skills, and employment-livelihood initiatives; dance and performing arts companies 8 Movements and Daloy Dance Company, education publisher REX Book Store, Inc. and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, which facilitates livelihood activities for Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs).

The event is supported by the Department of Trade and Industry, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Health, and the Department of Interior and Local Government.

For more information about the Virtual Metro Community Bazaar, please log on to www.metroretail.com.ph/bazaar.