MullenLowe Profero rolls out first mobile app for Millennium Hotels and Resorts

MullenLowe Profero has designed Millennium Hotels and Resorts' first mobile app in a bid to deliver an optimised user experience across the brands’ hotels and resorts globally. The mobile app aims to aid guests to conveniently book rooms across the Millennium Hotels and Resorts around the world and encourages guests to join the loyalty program “MyMillennium” for promotional rates.

Developed by MullenLowe Profero across three offices, Singapore, Chengdu and Sydney, the app was built to create experience-led digital transformation solutions which deliver an unfair business advantage for clients.

According to the press statement, the app has been "designed to seamlessly integrate" with Millennium Hotels and Resorts’ core platform, Sitecore, allowing a consistent and seamless user experience across multiple channels. Frank Kermarrec, senior vice president at Millennium Hotels and Resorts said that the app will be upgraded to enrich the online end-to-end guest experience, from city guides to on-property features. The additional features will be added throughout the year.

“This is the first time Millennium Hotels and Resorts has ever launched a truly global, integrated app for our customers. We want to offer our guests a seamless, convenient option for booking hotel rooms, anytime, anywhere,” Howard Wu, president of North America and chief technology and solutions officer at Millennium Hotels and Resorts said.

“MullenLowe Profero’s approach was to first develop a unique understanding of our customers and path to purchase, in order to develop all aspects of the experience. Through partnering with them, we have been able to create something that I believe will be well received by our customers around the world,” he added.

“MullenLowe Profero’s approach is grounded in delivering an unfair advantage through experience-led design. By hyperbundling our capabilities and skills together across Singapore, Chengdu and Sydney, we’ve been able to create a solution for Millennium Hotels and Resorts which I believe will deliver a profound impact for the business and for customers globally,” Paul Soon, MullenLowe Group Southeast Asia CEO, said.