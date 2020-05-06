MyRepublic throws livestreamed concerts to support struggling musicians

Local telecommunications company MyRepublic has launched a “LIVE by MyRepublic” initiative to spread positivity and keep people entertained through live streamed music performances by homegrown artists. The telco aims to also support young emerging artists who have been affected by event cancellations and closure of venues due to COVID-19 restrictions.

According to MyRepublic, beyond minimising risks in physical interactions with consumers, the telco saw an opportunity to help alleviate the economic impact on artists and musicians in the gig economy while supporting the emotional needs of customers who are confined at home. Bringing artists and viewers together through a shared, intimate virtual performance is one way the telco planned to do so.

Speaking to Marketing about the initiative, Lawrence Chan, managing director of MyRepublic Singapore said the telco recognised consumers’ evolving habits and preferences during this time, and has been reviewing the way in which it connects with customers. This gave rise to “LIVE by MyRepublic” which allows the telco to contribute to the community by leveraging its strengths and expertise.

As a result of the pandemic, there has been a shift in the way people are consuming entertainment, as more time is now spent online on virtual hangout platforms, attending workout sessions and even watching musicians performing live. According to Chan, all of which are made possible by connectivity, and MyRepublic is in the position to empower people with the desired high-speed and connectivity to meet these needs.

In addition, Chan also said during this circuit breaker period, there has also been an increased reliance on digital technology for both work and leisure. In April, the telco saw a 70% increase in daytime traffic compared to December 2019, with a significant portion of that traffic attributed to streaming platforms.

At the same time, homegrown artists and musicians were deprived of the opportunity to perform. Hence, MyRepublic decided to tap into its digital connectivity expertise to connect both groups by providing homegrown artists with an online platform (via live streams) to perform on and engage with consumers and vice versa.

MyRepublic partnered with Musical Touch, a team of professional full-time musicians and live entertainers in Singapore, to feature established and emerging homegrown artists, all of whom have had their bottom lines affected - with some seeing a 100% reduction in their income. Spanning genres from pop to jazz, each of these artists were chosen for their personal musical styles, catering to different audiences’ preferences as well.

Another key consideration in the telco’s selection was to also be able to support young emerging local artists, as well as artists whose livelihoods are dependent on engagement at events, such as weddings, or venues they perform at regularly.

LIVE by MyRepublic will run until 29 May, which is towards the end of the circuit breaker period. The first two sessions of “LIVE by MyRepublic” were live streamed on the telco’s Facebook page on 29 April and 1 May. According to Chan, both were well-received by the audience, and there are plans to extend this into a long-term, ongoing partnership with other homegrown, up-and-coming content creators over time.

Currently, the telco is focusing promotion efforts for “LIVE by MyRepublic” on social media - through both MyRepublic and the featured artists’ social media platforms, as well as relying on word-of-mouth marketing to raise awareness of this initiative. To create a more memorable and interactive experience for both performers and viewers, artists and viewers are also encouraged to interact in between sets, through sharing comments or song requests.

“As we look into potential long-term partnerships with local content creators over time, there will be room to broaden these to reach a wider pool of audience, in order to leave a stronger impact and redefine entertainment for our target audience,” Chan explained.

