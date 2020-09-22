National Gallery SG works with MullenLowe to connect with art enthusiasts digitally

National Gallery Singapore has appointed MullenLowe to develop a comprehensive digital ecosystem, optimising the gallery’s digital solutions to provide a more personalised visitor experience en-masse. National Gallery Singapore selected MullenLowe Singapore as its digital agency after a pitch. The agency is also providing retained support on media buying, content creation and data analysis.

The ecosystem hopes to enable the gallery to build and sustain strong connections with art audiences wherever they are, aligned to its vision to make art inclusive and available to everyone in Singapore, Southeast Asia and beyond.

According to a press statement, digital innovation has become even more important to the gallery post-pandemic when people are spending more time at home. As such, central to the ecosystem is #GalleryAnywhere, an accessible portal which gives art enthusiasts and those curious about art, one-stop access to rich digital and virtual experiences, with over 2,000 digitised artworks and 7,000 archival materials available. Since its launch in April 2020, the portal has helped drive increased engagement of visitors on the website, particularly during the COVID-19 #CircuitBreaker period. #GalleryAnywhere offers five distinct segments - browse, watch, listen, play and explore – designed to replicate the experience of visiting the gallery, with new content being added bi-weekly. #GalleryAnywhere also features content that gives audiences a more personal interaction with the gallery’s artworks, with the artists themselves talking about their inspiration for the pieces.

Paul Soon, CEO, MullenLowe Singapore said, “The entire MullenLowe family is filled with pride having been given the opportunity to create virtual experiences to continue to bring the enjoyment of Southeast Asian Art to everyone in Singapore and beyond. This in addition to the important task of transforming the gallery.”

Chris Lee, CMO, National Gallery Singapore said, “We are excited to be working with MullenLowe Singapore as our integrated partner who will enable us to better connect with our audiences seamlessly and in an increasingly personalised manner across all our audience touchpoints, be they paid, earned or owned.”

Currently, National Gallery Singapore also works with Ogilvy as its communications agency partner, following a pitch held in April. Ogilvy is tasked to drive PR and strategic communications efforts for the visual arts institution in Singapore and Southeast Asia. The appointment is for a period of 12 months, with an option to renew it for another 24 months. Drawing on its communications expertise and knowledge of the arts and culture sector, Ogilvy will present the gallery as Singapore’s "top cultural attraction" and build the gallery’s global reputation as "a leading art and research institution”.