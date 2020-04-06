NLB and TSLA ask locals to examine SG stories in current climate

The National Library and National Archives of Singapore has unveiled a new brand campaign encouraging all Singaporeans to find their story. Titled "Everyone has a story. Find yours.", the campaign is kickstarted with two films "The Magic Fan", which looks at the influence of magic in Singapore and the people who made it possible, as well as "Blueprint": a storied look at the Tiong Bahru area.

Done in collaboration with The Secret Little Agency (TSLA), the campaign aims to celebrate little known stories told by the books, documents, objects, places and people in Singapore. The campaign will run throughout the quarter of 2020, with Starcom being the media agency behind this campaign. Marketing has reached out for additional information.

The videos were uploaded on National Library's YouTube channel. The Magic Fan has garnered 145,366 views, and Blueprint has garnered 93,571 views in two weeks. Watch the videos here:

Valerie Lim, planning director at The Secret Little Agency, said with the current situation, it feels like a good moment for Singaporeans to all lead more examined lives so that they can appreciate Singapore's unique and rich stories. “This is a great time to stay home, pick up a book, or explore the vast digital archives available to every Singaporean," she added.

The campaign is TSLA's first work since it was appointed as creative agency last October after a closed-door pitch. TSLA is tasked to market the National Library and the National Archives of Singapore, and is responsible for integrated creative duties that include an experiential, social and design scope to drive public awareness of both brands, and engage audiences on the work done by both the library and the archives. This year, the National Library Board has also appointed Weber Shandwick as its new PR partner for the year.

Related Articles:

The National Library Board starts new creative chapter with TSLA

National Library Board picks PR partner

In time for 'Qing Ming', PUB tells the story of poverty, tragedy and resilience