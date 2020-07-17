NBA makes eCommerce push in APAC with team logo masks

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has launched its sale of cloth face coverings featuring NBA team logos in APAC and Europe. This is done in collaboration with sport and entertainment merchandise manufacturer FOCO, as well as operator of the league’s eCommerce stores in APAC and Europe, Fanatics.

In a statement to Marketing, a spokesperson from NBA said it will be promoting these face coverings through NBA-owned channels, such as its social media accounts and localised digital destinations. It is also added that NBA's primary objective is to support communities affected by COVID-19. Thus, 100% of the proceeds will go to Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organisation with a mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies.

Both FOCO and Fanatics’ face coverings will feature designs for all 30 NBA teams, and will now be made available in SEA countries including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos. It will also be available in Australia, New Zealand, Mongolia, and Japan. Fans will be able to purchase these face coverings through the respective online NBA stores in their country.

Check out some of the designs here:

The sale of its face coverings with team logos was first launched in the US in April. NBA has declined to comment on how much it has raised through this initiative.

In a previous press release, Kathy Behrens, NBA president, social responsibility and player programs, said: “As a global community, we can all play a role in reducing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic by following the CDC’s recommendation to cover our nose and mouth while in public. Through this new product offering, NBA and WNBA fans can adhere to these guidelines while joining in the league’s efforts to aid those who have been directly affected by COVID-19.”

According to its spokesperson, this initiative is part of "NBA Together", a global community and social engagement campaign that aims to support, engage, educate and inspire youth, families, and fans in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The campaign features several new programs, including "Know your facts", which increases its public service messaging efforts, and “NBA Together Live” and "Jr. NBA @ Home", which will allow its fans to stay connected with current and former players and coaches on social media.

NBA also launched an effort to raise US$50 million to further support people and communities most impacted by this pandemic. The spokesperson added that NBA has raised over US$38 million in this effort.

