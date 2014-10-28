World Cup, Ramadan campaigns push domestic sales for Nestlé

Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad has announced its results for the first nine months ending on 30 September 2014.

The company registered a turnover of RM3.7 billion, a 1.4% increase compared with the corresponding period in the previous financial year, with the company attributing the strong domestic sales growth to its increased investment in marketing and promotional activities.

Campaigns such as “Lebih Kebaikan, Lebih Nilai”, the World Cup and Ramadan promotional activities have boosted sales, said the company. Several categories such as confectionery, liquid drinks and ice cream also achieved solid business growth.

Alois Hofbauer, managing director, Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad, said: “We have continued to leverage on our well-established brand portfolio coupled with our strategic marketing campaigns to drive our growth in the domestic market.”

Hofbauer added that it would be developing its product portfolio. Another strategy would be to promote balanced diets in support of the government’s objective to encourage Malaysians to live healthier lives.

Hofbauer added that, going forward the brand will focus on both top line and bottom line growth as the group looks to continue reinforcing its marketing investments in line with Nestlé's objective of being the leader in Nutrition, Health & Wellness.