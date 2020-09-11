Netflix launches global campaign with 27 market roll-out

Netflix has launched a global campaign titled "One Story Away", which aims to celebrate the power of storytelling. The campaign kickstarted with a minute-long video, which featured clips from popular Netflix shows such as Stranger Things, Kingdom, Over the Moon, and Sex Education.

The campaign launched in 27 countries across Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The countries in Asia Pacific that the campaign will run in are Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, and Taiwan. A spokesperson confirmed to Marketing that the campaign will not run in Singapore and Malaysia, adding that Netflix is trying the campaign out in specific markets around the world. The campaign will run across TV, radio, print, digital, and OOH globally, but the media mix differs from market to market.

In Asia, it is primarily focused on digital, OOH and TV. As part of the campaign, Netflix has also adapted and localised its creative assets for this campaign, translating South Korea drama series Crash Landing On You into multiple Asian languages. With the campaign, Netflix looks to convey the message that "no matter who you are or where you are, we are all only just one story away from seeing, feeling and connecting more".

Eric Pallotta, vice president, brand, at Netflix said in a blog post that the premise of the campaign is how stories can evoke different emotions, provide new perspectives and make audience feel closer to each other. According to him, the words "one story away" perfectly encapsulate the passion for storytelling that lies at the heart of what Netflix, and its creators, are trying to bring to its members.

Earlier last month, Netflix took its sonic branding to the next level by roping in German film composer Hans Zimmer to jazz up its iconic "ta-dum" sound heard at the beginning of every episode on its platform. Netflix's famous "ta-dum" debuted in 2015 and while the short and sweet version might be well suited for TV, a longer version is deemed to be required when Netflix's films are being played in theatres.

Separately, the streaming platform recently made headlines for “inappropriate artwork” it used for Mignonnes/Cuties, an award-winning film which saw an 11-year-old girl joining a dance group. The poster was called out by netizens who said it sexualises children. Netflix has since issued an online apology in a statement on its Twitter account, which said: “It was not OK, nor was it representative of this French film which won an award at Sundance. We have now updated the pictures and description."

In an updated statement to Marketing, a Netflix spokesperson said: "Cuties is a social commentary against the sexualisation of young children. It's an award-winning film and a powerful story about the pressure young girls face on social media and from society more generally growing up - and we'd encourage anyone who cares about these important issues to watch the movie."

