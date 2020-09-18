Netflix's corp comms head Leigh Wong moves to Stripe

Netflix's head of corporate communications of Southeast Asia, Leigh Wong, has moved to tech company Stripe to take up the role of director of communications, APAC. He will be overseeing the APAC markets that Stripe has a presence in, including Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, New Zealand. Wong also said that Stripe is planning to expand into many more countries in the region.

In his new role, he will be tasked with building the communications function in the company, and helping to shape Stripe's reputation in Asia Pacific. He will be working across corporate, product, B2B, internal and policy communications, in various geographies and market maturity.

According to a blog post on his LinkedIn, Wong said he looks forward to building a “global payments and treasury network”. This involves the creation of an infrastructure that will make it possible for hundreds of millions of businesses to participate in global commerce via the internet, regardless of where they come from, according to Wong. He also said that he was drawn to Stripe's mission and company culture, as well as how Stripe is committed to the APAC region.

Wong was most recently with Netflix as its SEA's head of corporate communications. In his role, he was part of a team that helped to formulate, execute and sustain a global communications strategy for Netflix in the Asia region. He also focused specifically on corporate and policy communications issues. Prior to Netflix, Wong also helmed the role of head of communications SEA at Uber, as well as head of communications at Microsoft. He was also part of the corporate affairs team at Shell, where he took on the role of APAC issues management lead / head of media relations and issues management in Malaysia.

When asked how his previous experience will help in his new role, Wong told Marketing that his diverse career, ranging from politics, energy, banking, and tech where he scaled APAC comms functions for Microsoft, Uber and Netflix has resulted in "an incredible track record" managing complex reputation opportunities and challenges in a hyper-fragmented region.

