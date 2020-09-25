NetLink Trust looks to build identity as SG fibre infrastructure's 'backbone'

Fibre network infrastructure provider NetLink Trust has launched a new brand campaign titled "We are all connected". The campaign aims to showcase how NetLink Trust is the "backbone" of Singapore’s fibre infrastructure network, and comes as the company saw the need to strengthen its market presence by building brand mindshare with users through a brand exercise.

NetLink Trust's campaign is done in collaboration with digital marketing agency GERMS, which the company appointed in June following a pitch. In a statement to Marketing, James Chua, founder and managing director of GERMS, said that while the pitch was for a brand campaign, the agency provided a holistic 12-month long communications plan that involves, film, digital and social as well. He added that GERMS has been working on the campaign since late June.

The "We are all connected" campaign is kickstarted with a video introducing the brand. It is uploaded on NetLink Trust's Facebook and LinkedIn profiles. The campaign will be promoted with the video, digital banners and social presence. It will also run on digital and social platforms to reach out to both B2C and B2B customers. In doing so, the company looks to underline NetLink Trust’s role in the fibre broadband landscape, and reiterate its appointment as the fibre network company for Singapore’s Next Generation Nationwide Broadband Network (NBN).

The campaign comes as NetLink Trust feels that most people are not aware of its brand and the role it plays in the Next Gen NBN, which is a project project which seeks to transform Singapore into an intelligent nation and global city, and is powered by infocomm. According to the company, it currently offers island-wide fibre coverage, and as of March 2020, supports more than 1.4 million residential and over 47,000 non-residential end-user connections through retail service providers. However, despite the ubiquity of its fibre network, most people are also not aware that their internet service providers utilise NetLink Trust’s fibre to provide fibre broadband services.

Widjaja Suki, director, products, business development and process, NetLink Trust, said: “The fibre network that we have built has contributed to Singapore being the country with the fastest broadband download speed globally. Yet not many people have heard or even know about us. Therefore, we feel there is a need to get our name out there in the market.”

“We’re honoured that NetLink Trust has entrusted us with their brand. Regardless of your service provider, NetLink Trust has actually been the common denominator, working tirelessly over the years in the background to bring us the fastest broadband connection in Singapore and its connecting islands. We’re excited to help bring them to the foreground,” GERMS' Chua added.

