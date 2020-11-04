Nike jumps on Lazada marketplace to cater to unique tastes of SEA consumers

Nike has expanded its digital footprint across the APAC region with a partnership with eCommerce platform Lazada. Nike will directly retail to consumers across five countries: Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand through the Nike LazMall Flagship Store. As part of the partnership, Nike will also leverage Lazada’s fulfillment and logistics capabilities.

The partnership has kicked off in the Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Philippines. It will be made available in Thailand soon. The initial phase will give consumers access to a wide variety of Nike products online, from footwear to apparel and equipment for men, women and kids. In addition, Nike will be offering shopping deals, free shipping, and returns within 15 days. According to a press release, the product offerings will continue to evolve to cater to the unique tastes and needs of consumer in each Southeast Asia market.

Ken Yamada, general manager, Nike direct digital commerce, Southeast Asia and India, said the marketplace experience will be complementary to Nike.com and its existing strategic partnerships to enrich its offerings and choices for consumers within the Nike digital ecosystem. The partnership will also enable Nike to "consistently offer product accessibility, enjoyable shopping experiences and a wide variety of innovation and design" to its regional consumers, which is in line with the company's digital growth.

Jessica Liu, co-president and regional head of commercial, Lazada Group, said the eCommerce company looks to work with Nike to expand its presence in the region. She added that Lazada consumers across Southeast Asia will have first-hand access to a wide assortment of Nike’s world-renowned designs, especially in the upcoming 11.11 shopping festival.

Nike's eCommerce push in APAC region comes as it looks to ramp up its digital efforts. According to its recent financial report, its digital sales increased by 82%, with double-digit increases across North America, Greater China, and Asia Pacific & Latin America, as well as triple-digit growth in EMEA. Matt Friend, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Nike, said the brand is recovering faster based on accelerating brand momentum and digital growth, and will continue to drive investment in capabilities that will fuel consumer-led digital transformation, catalysing long-term growth and profitability for Nike.

In a letter to its stakeholder in July, John Donahoe, president and CEO of Nike, said the brand's strategy is focused on Consumer Direct Acceleration as it looks to transform Nike faster to define the marketplace of the future. "We expect our business to reach 50% digital penetration between our owned and partner digital experiences – and we will create a truly consistent, connected and seamless digital marketplace to match," he added. Additionally. Nike is looking to simplify its consumer construct and investing in an end-to-end technology foundation to fuel its transformation.

Join us on a three-week journey at Digital Marketing Asia 2020 as we delve into the realm of digital transformation, data and analytics, and mobile and eCommerce from 10 to 26 November. Sign up here!

Related Articles:

Nike ends decade-long partnership with Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr.

Analysis: Nike's latest viral ad goes way beyond brilliant editing

Nike steps up AR game with sneaker colouring on 56-page zine

Nike ramps up digital efforts, layoffs expected