NTUC FairPrice gets hyperlocal, brings Tikam Tikam back in style

NTUC FairPrice has unveiled a campaign titled "FairPrice Tikam Tikam Scratch, Collect & Win Draw", which aims to engage its consumers with a new gamification play with a touch of the yesteryear. The campaign will be held from 15 October to 11 November, and will see participation from FairPrice, FairPrice Xtra, FairPrice Finest, and FairPrice Warehouse Club.

FairPrice "Tikam Tikam Scratch, Collect & Win campaign" was inspired by the game of Tikam-Tikam (which means “random pick” in Malay), which was popular among children in the 1950s to 1970s. In a statement to Marketing, Lynn Chong, deputy director, channel marketing (retail business), FairPrice Group said the campaign aims to bring back some sense of nostalgia given this year’s lukewarm consumer sentiment. It also seeks to instill shopper confidence and reinforce FairPrice’s position as retailer of choice by providing customers with visible savings each time they shop with the retail company.

The game will see customers who spend SG$30 receiving a Tikam-Tikam card. They will then need to match and collect a pre-determined set of five cards to win prizes such as Philips TV and soundbar, Cuisinart steam oven, and Nintendo Switch console and games. Different sets of cards collected will allow customers to win different prizes. In addition, there are also bonus cards such as FairPrice gift vouchers. The campaign is done is collaboration with Hogarth Worldwide, Havas Media, and Socialyse Singapore.

Chong told Marketing it will be promoting the campaign using print, radio, social media, and eDMs. It will be working with Singapore Press Holdings and Mediacorp's 97.2 radio station. As for social media, she said NTUC FariPrice will be using Facebook and Instagram within the mix. Chong added that "Tikam Tikam" is akin to a guessing game, which is quite apt for this year, which has been quite a "guess" for most people. Additionally NTUC FairPrice felt that the concept will be quite interactive. Based on its knowledge on its consumers, NTUC FariPrice felt that this is a good platform game to execute with a Singaporean style.

"At FairPrice, we aim to move with the times, yet stay relevant to our customer. Aside from our weekly promotions, which we know our customers look forward to, we wanted to pay homage to yesteryear and also inject a little interest and fun amidst their regular grocery shopping trips with FairPrice’s Tikam Tikam campaign - Scratch, Collect & Win draw. We hope shoppers will look forward to their next visit with us or even exchange their cards with other shoppers, hence increasing their chances of winning," Kelvin Tan, head of customer and marketing (retail business), FairPrice Group said.

Meanwhile, NTUC FairPrice recently launched its ninth annual "Made In Singapore" campaign at One Tampines Hub with a targeted emphasis on customer engagement in-stores. According to a spokesperson, the initiative presented "a renewal" of its SME suppliers support and development programme and a commitment of SG$2 million to support local SME partners.

As part of the campaign, multiple touchpoints were designed and strategically placed along the customer’s journey as shoppers explore product aisles and seek information to aid their buying decisions. Some customer touchpoints included Product Educational Cards, which provides customers with a quick background of the brand, relevant dish inspiration, and scan-able QR codes which seamlessly link to online recipes that customers could try out for themselves.

The Product Educational Cards were also complemented in motion graphic medium on LED display banners and digital screens fixed to the product shelves. These videos showcased suggested meal preparation methods and gave customers deeper insight into the health benefits enjoyed from purchasing the featured products. To support overall in-store messaging, branded header-boards, shelve strips, hanging mobiles, and electronic shelf label sleeves sporting the “Buy Local Products” and “Support Local Flavours” campaign taglines were also used throughout the store.

Earlier in August, FairPrice launched a campaign in line with National Day, which featured a social activation contest, in which contestants can bring out their local identity by parading a homemade dish with their newfound skills that best represents Singapore. This comes as FairPrice mentions that nothing brings the community closer than celebrating what everyone is the proudest of - Singapore’s local food.

As part of the campaign, FairPrice curated four different recipes under SG$12 in collaboration with The Burning Kitchen for locals to try. Dishes include Bubur Cha Cha inspired by the Dragon Playground and Teriyaki chicken rice from Changi Airport. Interested users were encouraged to share one picture a homemade dish that best represents Singapore and update FairPrice by using the hashtag #FPNFP2020 on their personal Facebook or Instagram profiles. According to FairPrice, 10 of the most creative entries would receive up to SG$1000 worth of FairPrice gift cards.

