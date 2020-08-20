NTUC FairPrice 'cooks up' local food competition for National Day celebrations

NTUC FairPrice's National Day campaign aims to drive home the point of visible savings while raising awareness and driving traffic to FairPrice stores. This campaign is done in collaboration with Irisnation Singapore, Hogarth Worldwide, and Havas Media Singapore.

Running until 2 September, the campaign features a social activation contest, in which contestants can bring out their local identity by parading a homemade dish with their newfound skills that best represents Singapore. This comes as FairPrice mentions that nothing brings the community closer than celebrating what everyone is the proudest of- Singapore’s local food.

Campaign promotion efforts include a fully integrated approach through a 360 marketing communications plan from offline to online as well as in-store customer touch points. This is furthered amplified through digital marketing, out of home media and owned media.

FairPrice has curated four different recipes under SG$12 in collaboration with The Burning Kitchen for locals to try. Dishes include Bubur Cha Cha inspired by the Dragon Playground and Teriyaki chicken rice from Changi Airport. Interested users can share one picture a homemade dish that best represents Singapore and update FairPrice by using the hashtag #FPNFP2020 on their personal Facebook or Instagram profiles. According to FairPrice, 10 of the most creative entries can receive up to SG$1000 worth of FairPrice gift cards!

Fairprice recently appointed creative agency Iris and production agency Hogarth, following a closed door pitch first called in November 2019. The agencies Iris and Hogarth were selected with the help of consultants R3. Iris was tasked to handle the creative and strategy elements for the FairPrice Group’s retail business brands, while Hogarth was to handle creative production. The appointment was for a period of two years and both agencies would work on FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra, Cheers and Unity.

