OCBC CMO of group marketing Yvonne Low to exit role

OCBC Bank’s Consumer Financial Services CMO Yvonne Low (pictured) will be stepping down from her role for personal reasons. Low is currently serving her notice for the next three months. She first joined the company in January 2019 to oversee the division’s marketing team and drive its digital marketing strategy. In her dual portfolio in OCBC, she held the roles of head of group marketing, product and digital services and head of personal segment management. She led a team of 40 including martech, performance marketing and in-house video and content functions.



As head of group marketing, product and digital services, Low was responsible for planning, developing and execution of strong GTM plans in both traditional and new digital platforms for OCBC’s suite of retail products and services from Banca, investments, loans, cards, digital sales and capabilities and on its mobile banking, PayAnyone, Healthpass Apps.Under head of personal segment management, Low was responsible for the management and enhancement of core CVP, acquisition, retention and migration efforts of the respective Family, Frank, Silvers and Emerging Affluent banking segments.

Some key campaigns during her time include “Be Unstoppable with OCBC Digital services”, “90N Travel card”, “ “Stay True with OCBC Life-goals”, “Premier and PPC branding”, “OneAdvisor Home”, “Healthpass by OCBC”, “Stack Loyalty Platform”, “Stay In, Stay Connected with Digital” and “New Frank online Credit card”.

Low has also held various stints in the Singapore marketing and advertising industry. Prior to OCBC she was a part of a panel of senior consultants with Singapore-based QED Consulting. Before that, she was senior director, marketing, digital and menu innovation at McDonald’s Singapore for over five years, and was a member of its leadership team since January 2012. During her time at McDonald’s, Low was tasked with driving business and brand growth, as well as overseeing top-line sales and market share. She was also charged with driving the brand and business across digital platforms, establishing a strong following on social media and “significant” digital customer engagement touch points in the restaurants.

She also spent more than three years with Courts Asia, with her last role being regional marketing director. In that role, she was responsible for formulating and directing the company’s marketing strategy for Singapore and Malaysia. She managed the overseas development and implementation of support materials and services for chapters in the area of marketing, communications, public relations and event management.

Most recently, OCBC Bank unveiled a campaign titled "The Dining Out Effect", which aims to provide dining-out offers as Singaporeans look forward to eating out again. This in line with the launch of phase two, where restaurants and F&B outlets are allowed to re-open and resume dining-in operations. Done in collaboration with creative agency GOVT Singapore, the three-part campaign was conceptualised, shot, edited and produced in four days. It featured theatre actors showing a range of emotions Singaporeans might feel to be able to dine out, namely happy, excited, and touched to tears. The ads also featured dining deals by OCBC Cards to help Singaporeans celebrate dining out again.

Back for the eighth year, Marketing’s Marketing Excellence Awards is designed to recognise and reward Singapore’s outstanding marketing campaigns. View the categories and find out more. Set yourself apart and demonstrate to our expert judging panel of industry leaders and senior marketers why you should be a winner at this year’s Marketing Excellence Awards.

Related articles:

OCBC spotlights the emotions of dining out with theatre actors

OCBC spotlights female leads in video series for #IWD2020

OCBC 'dresses up' ATMs, turns functional to eye-catching