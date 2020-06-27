Ogilvy Philippines launches virtual KFC branch in Animal Crossing

Gamers who got deep into Animal Crossing: New Horizons and now stuck in quarantine might want to check out the new KFC Island that was made by Ogilvy Philippines and KFC Philippines.

The virtual island is full of different attractions that remind customers of their favorite meals through features like a mini-restaurant.

“People haven't been going out in the real world but they sure are hanging out in Animal Crossing. So if they can’t dine in the stores, we thought it's just apt that we open a KFC branch right on their gaming tablets. It comes in perfect timing too! Because our creatives are addicts of Animal Crossing,” says Eia Garcia, creative director at Ogilvy.

Ogilvy meticulously designed the consumer experience of the whole island. while KFC released a promo in-game: a free bucket of 8-piece chicken redeemable in the real world.

To enter the KFC Animal Crossing Island, follow @kfcphilippines on Facebook and wait for the daily Dodo code.