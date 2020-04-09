Olay launches social campaign to up product awareness amongst Millennial women

P&G-owned beauty Olay has launched a new campaign across Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Australia, and Malaysia to resonate with Millennial women, and build product awareness of the Olay Retinol24 in their minds. As part of the digital campaign, the brand has tied up with Shopee to make this Olay Retinol24 available in Singapore, Thailand, Philippines and Malaysia.

The campaign was launched following the brand’s research revealing that 44% of Millennial consumers have not tried its retinol skincare regime. As such Olay partnered with Saatchi & Saatchi, to conceptualise this multi-platform digital umbrella campaign to target Millennial women in Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Australia, and Malaysia.

“Olay has always been at the forefront of connecting consumers with the best beauty solutions. Our strategy to connect with Millennials via e-commerce and social reflects the steady shift of media consumption and consumer spending habits,” said Alexandra Vogler, associate director, P&G Beauty Digital Transformation & Communications. She added that the 15 and 30 second Olay Retinol24 digital ads titled “Morning After, Not a Disaster” target hardworking Millennials who regularly burn the midnight oil and who do their best to juggle a work-life balance.

Watch the ads here:

Meanwhile in February, Olay unveiled a new print campaign called "My Olay", which will reportedly feature unretouched images of Amercian actress Busy Philipps, fashion model Denise Bidot and Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh. This campaign is part of Olay's "Skin Promise", which commits to stop retouching skin in its advertisements by the year 2021. According to CNBC, the "Skin Promise" will be applied to all of Olay's ads on print, digital, out-of-home, as well as influencer partnerships. Quoting Olay, CNBC reported that a "Skin Promise" mark will appear on its ads in the US and Canada to indicate that the skins of the featured women was not retouched.

Related Articles:

Olay's "Besties" new year campaign champions the importance of friendship in women's lives

Olay shines light on the dual role single moms play

Olay rejuvenates brand via aggressive digital transformation