Omnicom Group bolsters creative capabilities with TBWA\ Group Vietnam and f\adigital merger

Omnicom Group has merged creative agencies f\adigital (formerly known as Focus Asia) and TBWA\ Group Vietnam to strengthen the latter's capabilities as Vietnam’s marketing landscape continues to evolve at speed. While its daily operation remains unchanged, f\adigital will now have access to a larger pool of resources, including talent and the global collective’s resource through this partnership.

Founded in 2003, f\adigital has a heritage in direct marketing and CRM. As the market continued to grow and consumer behaviour towards marketing changed, f\adigital invested and evolved its offering in areas of digital, experiential and data. Current managing director of TBWA\Group Vietnam, Tan Nguyen (pictured right) has been elevated to CEO position. Meanwhile, Mai Anh Le, former managing director of f\adigital resigned from the agency on 30 April.

Moving forward, Khanh Nguyen (pictured left), general manager TBWA\Group Vietnam, is taking on additional responsibilities of general manager, f\adigital as well as the agency’s content production division Bolt Content, which launched in 2019. Khanh Nguyen is a consultant and business leader with 12 years of experience working across various industries including FMCG, Lifestyle, Health and Well-Being. Prior to joining TBWA\, he held several senior management positions in the industry.

Tan Nguyen said the integration between the agencies was very welcomed, and the company was proud to “partner with a team of high-profiled professionals with strong capability in the field of data-driven digital”.

“This turning point will lead us to achieve greater success for our clients as well as ourselves," she said.

Meanwhile, Khanh Nguyen said the unity presented “enormous opportunities for both partners”, and with the access to TBWA\Group’s resources, f\adigital could elevate its services further, “adding value to TBWA\Group Vietnam with its data-driven solutions to complement the group’s current portfolios".

Sean Donovan, president TBWA\ Asia said the company appreciated its power in bringing peoples’ talent together as a global collective, and allowing them to collaborate and create solutions, where the “whole was greater than the sum of the parts”.

“By bringing f\adigital into the TBWA\ Group we realise this partnership not only benefits our clients but opens opportunities for talent and career development, innovation and many other areas”, Donovan added.

