ONE Championship secures brand partnerships for 'The Apprentice'

Global sports media property ONE Championship (ONE) has partnered up with ride-hailing service Grab and global business process outsourcing company Everise, which will both work with ONE on the upcoming “The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition”. Other brands which also partnered with ONE include YOU-C1000, SilverQueen, Kaskus, LU Global, Myanmar Airways International (MAI), Air KBZ, and Fairtex.

Together, these partnerships leverage multiple content platforms, working together with ONE to collaborate on a variety of initiatives and applications across the full spectrum of its martial arts and esports properties. In addition to this, ONE Esports, a subsidiary of ONE has also announced partnerships with Toyota Motor Asia Pacific and Vidio.

Chatri Sityodtong, chairman and CEO of ONE said the company’s latest partnerships with top brands was a proof that its “reach and ability to deliver fans the absolute best of engaging martial arts and esports content offered undeniable value”.

“Each of these partners share with us a culture of excellence and innovation, and contribute in our mission to ignite the world with hope, strength, dreams, and inspiration. I am also excited to announce that both Grab CEO Anthony Tan and Everise CEO Sudhir Agarwal will be joining The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition as special guest CEOs," Sityodtong added.

Tan said Sityodtong and his team had built a platform that “nurtured champions and inspired young people” across Asia everyday. “As a business builder, I am excited to participate in The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition as a guest CEO, to share my learnings and connect with the next wave of aspiring entrepreneurs who are determined to learn, prove themselves, and make a positive impact on the community," Tan added.

Agarwal said his company was excited to partner with Sityodtong and ONE because it identified with ONE’s singleness of purpose, which was to “keep its core values close to the heart of its business”.

Tanes Kumar, chief commercial officer of (MAI) and Air KBZ said as part of the company’s goal of becoming the Myanmar aviation sector champion, it was honored to partner with a “prestigious regional powerhouse in ONE Championship” to leverage on its live sports content and global sports marketing across Asia and beyond.

“We believe both organisations share the same core values across the board as we, MAI and Air KBZ, aim to make air travel more accessible and simplified for the common man in Myanmar. We are also privileged to have Aung La N Sang and the Myanmar athletes onboard this initiative, as they are the pride of the nation and icons for millions across the country,” Kumar added.

Kit Wong, CEO of LU Global said his company was delighted to renew its partnership with ONE, and to collaborate on a variety of initiatives in 2020 and beyond. “Taking inspiration from ONE Championship, we see great synergy between martial arts spirit and investment without limitation. I am personally excited to be part of this collaboration and believe that together we can achieve many great things,” Wong added.

Meanwhile, Alaric Djojonegoro, president director of YOU-C1000 said the company was excited to continue its partnership with ONE as its “official isotonic drink partner” in Indonesia. “We look forward to continuing our work with Asia’s largest global sports media property to further grow the sport of martial arts in Indonesia and to help develop martial arts professionals into heroes who can inspire Indonesians to live their dreams,” Djojonegoro added.

Separately, early this year, ONE inked a deal with over 10 brands to grow influence and create a synergy between the business, martial arts, and esports communities. The partnership included major brands such as JBL, TUMI, Red Bull, Lazada, DBS Bank, foodpanda, Hugo Boss, Harvey Norman, Secretlab, California Fitness, Kredivo, Reckitt Benckiser, and Unilever.

