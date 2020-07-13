OPPO lights up exclusive wallpapers and audio track with Jo Malone

Chinese smartphone developer OPPO has launched “The Tale of Two Oranges” campaign in collaboration with perfume and scented candles brand Jo Malone London. The collaboration is for OPPO Find X2 Pro Orange Vegan Leather edition where six wallpapers are made available via the OPPO theme store, with aesthetics matching the OPPO Find X2 Pro Orange Vegan Leather edition.

Additionally, under this collaboration, OPPO composed a 30-minute long audio track named “The Tale of Two Oranges” for users to enjoy via the application OPPO Relax. The flagship edition’s Dolby Atmos technology to bring a cinematic audio experience to the users as well, according to the press release.

The wallpapers and music track from this collaboration are available to download for all users worldwide, excluding the European region users. The Find X2 Pro and Find X2 were launched in March with several improvements from its predecessor, the Find X, which was released in 2018, according to The Jakarta Post.

Separately, OPPO recently produced a series of films in May to showcase the shooting capabilities of its new phones, with the films presenting how the new Lisa Oppo phone model empowered users by giving them the freedom to shoot whenever and wherever inspiration struck them.

Meanwhile in the same month, it also concluded its regional digital pitch and appointed VaynerMedia for duties in the Southeast Asia market. Currently, OPPO’s APAC Hub sits out of Kuala Lumpur. The company also hired Bhaskar Thakur as its marketing strategy director last year, and he will be based out of China. Thakur was previously overseeing Ogilvy, JWT and Mirum as group strategy head. He was with WPP for over two years. Prior to that, he was also OYO’s head of brand strategy.

