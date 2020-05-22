OPPO concludes Southeast Asia-wide digital pitch

OPPO has concluded its regional digital pitch and appointed VaynerMedia for duties, Marketing understands. The pitch is said to cover the Southeast Asia market. VaynerMedia could not be reached for a comment. OPPO declined to comment on Marketing's queries.

Currently, OPPO’s APAC Hub sits out of Kuala Lumpur. The company also hired Bhaskar Thakur as its marketing strategy director last year, and he will be based out of China. Thakur was previously overseeing Ogilvy, JWT and Mirum as group strategy head. He was with WPP for over two years. Prior to that, he was also OYO’s head of brand strategy.

Meanwhile, OPPO announced last year that it was planning to invest over US$7 billion in R&D initiatives over the next three years. This comes as it continues to focus on developing cutting-edge technologies such as 5G, 6G, AI, AR and big data while also building core technologies for underlying hardware and software to explore the infinite possibilities in the era of intelligent connectivity.

OPPO will grant more flexibility to the operation of the APAC Hub Centre, constantly strengthening its operating capabilities backed by a series of supporting initiatives such as local recruitment, key channel building, operator customer services, product customisation, co-branding and co-marketing.

