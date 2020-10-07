P&G pumps in SG$50m to advance digital capabilities in SG

Procter & Gamble (P&G) has unveiled plans to invest up to SG$50 million in total business expenditure in Singapore linked to new digital capabilities, as well as train over 50 employees to take on new digital roles over the next three years. This is part of its newly-launched iFuture digital capability programme which is in collaboration with the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB). The programme is aimed to further accelerate digital innovation in Singapore.

Through iFuture, P&G will work to advance smart capabilities and tools to position Singapore and P&G for resilience and future success. The programme will accelerate three of P&G's digital focus areas:

Marketing of the future, which includes data-driven performance marketing;

Sales of the future - through a smart selling programme and eCommerce innovation;

Digital of the future, a backbone of technical resources to support P&G’s ongoing digital transformation across all areas of the organisation.

The iFuture programme comes as part of P&G’s e-centre digital innovation program with EDB and builds on P&G’s earlier investments of over SG$150 million announced in the last three years. P&G also operates Singapore’s largest private research and development facility, the Singapore Innovation Center, with cumulative investments in excess of SG$400 million. Marketing has reached out for additional information.

According to P&G, the partnership reaffirms P&G’s commitment to strengthen Singapore’s position as a leading digital hub for the region. It also draws on P&G’s culture of innovation and experimentation, as the company accelerates its digital fluency and capabilities.

Magesvaran Suranjan, P&G president, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, said: “We are delighted to continue partnering with the Singapore EDB and will continue to invest in Singapore, our people and our digital innovation systems to enable the growth of our business and region. I am confident that the programme will help better equip Singapore and P&G to develop the capabilities needed to succeed in our digitally native world.”

Cindy Koh, senior vice president and head, Singapore Economic Development Board, said the launch of the iFuture programme is testament to P&G’s confidence in Singapore as a digital innovation hub for the region, even amidst the uncertain environment. "We are heartened that P&G is expanding its investment in digital skills and solutions for the second time since the launch of its e-centre in 2017, reinforcing its commitment to our long-standing partnership," she said, adding that P&G’s continued investment in digital capabilities will create good job opportunities for Singaporeans and equip them with desirable digital skills needed in today’s environment.

Singapore has been seeing an increase in brands investing in digital upskilling in recent months. Earlier this week, internet company Sea and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said they will be launching a new programme to hire and train Singaporeans to take up tech-related jobs. The programme will benefit 500 Singaporeans, comprising 400 entry-level and 100 mid-career jobseekers.

Separately earlier this year, Google launched “Skills Ignition SG” - A Grow With Google Program in collaboration with IMDA and SkillsFuture Singapore. The programme was a new jobs and skills training initiative aimed at boosting the employment and employability outcomes of 3,000 local entry-level and mid-career jobseekers by providing vital industry experience amidst a challenging labour market. Under this initiative, Google said it would offer 100 job placements at its Singapore office with the remaining 500 vacancies offered by its key partners including Dentsu Aegis Network, Omnicom Media Group, Publicis, Sephora and Trip.com.

