Pixable: SingTel's next big buy

SingTel has made yet another acquisition buying out Pixable, better known for its smartphone app that prioritises photos on social networks for consumers, for US$26.5 million.

Founded in 2009 in the US, Pixable currently has over four million users through the web, iOS devices and Android devices. It analyses users' interactions and consumption habits to prioritise photos from close friends and family and presents the most interesting photos through its feeds.

This year SingTel also bought Singaporean food website HungryGoWhere for US$9.4 million and US-based advertising firm Amobee for US$321 million.

Experts Marketing spoke said it is clear that revenue for telcos no longer comes from the older structure of telecommunications such as roaming calls or texting, especially in the more digitally advanced markets.

"This is clearly a smart move for SingTel. In a fragmented market such as Singapore's, this would provide a better depth. SingTel is advancing into the mobile content space and taking on a role of a media platform for brands to advertise on," said an industry professional who spoke to Marketing on the condition of anonymity.

As for its competitors, he added: "Anyone who's got a play in both mobile and TV content stands in a good place as there are signs of the two converging in the future."

With Pixable and these other recent acquired platforms, SingTel intends to further enrich its content offerings for its 462 million mobile customers in Asia and Africa.

Allen Lew, CEO of Group Digital L!fe, SingTel said: "One of the goals of SingTel Group Digital L!fe team is to develop next generation mobile services that make life easier for our mobile customers.